LSU baseball gets selected for Eugene Regional

Monday, May 31 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

BATON ROUGE- LSU baseball is headed to the Eugene Regional. Orgeon, Central Connecticut and Gonzaga will all be in the Regional.

The Tigers finished the regular season 34-22 and received an at-large bid.

The 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament Begins Friday, June 4.

Full Schedule:

  • Regionals: Friday, June 4 through Monday, June 7
  • Super Regionals: Friday, June 11 through Monday, June 14
  • CWS Opening Celebration Day — Friday, June 18
  • First day of CWS games — Saturday, June 19
  • CWS Finals — Start Monday, June 28 (best out of 3)
  • Final championship game — Tuesday/Wednesday, June 29/30

