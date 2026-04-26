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LSU baseball falls to Mississippi State, suffers third straight series of being swept
STARKVILLE, Miss. - LSU baseball drops game three to Mississippi State 13-8. This is the third SEC series in a row where the Tigers were swept. They've lost nine straight conference games.
The Tigers started scoring early thanks to a three-run home run by Cade Arrambide. Steven Milam and Omar Serna Jr. also had homers of their own in this game.
LSU and State went back-and-forth with scoring for much of this game. However, the Bulldogs took their first lead in the bottom of the sixth inning by scoring four runs. State led 9-8 after the sixth.
They would pile it on LSU with four runs scored between the seventh and eighth innings, while the Tiger bats remained quiet for the rest of the game.
The Tiger pitching staff, already depleted, allowed 11 earned runs, seven walks and five wild pitches. LSU used eight arms in Sunday's game, and the staff was only able to record four strikeouts.
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LSU falls to 24-21 on the season and 6-15 in SEC play. They return to Baton Rouge to face Southeastern on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
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