LSU baseball ends regular season with rubber match win over South Carolina

COLUMBIA, South Carolina - The LSU baseball team finished up the regular season with a win Saturday.

The Tigers hit three home runs and got another great performance from Anthony Eyanson on the mound en route to a 7-3 win.

With the victory, LSU wins a series on the road for just the second time this season. LSU finishes the regular season with a 42-13 overall record and a 19-11 mark in SEC play.

LSU has clinched a double-bye in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama next week. The Tigers will be either the No. 2 or the No. 3 seed at the single-elimination tournament.