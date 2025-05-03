69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU baseball drops series opener with 3-1 loss to Texas A&M

4 hours 10 minutes 54 seconds ago Saturday, May 03 2025 May 3, 2025 May 03, 2025 5:25 PM May 03, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The LSU baseball team dropped its series opener with Texas A&M Saturday afternoon.

Jared Jones tied the game with a solo home run in the top of the sixth, but two seventh-inning runs for Texas A&M were the difference in a 3-1 Aggies victory.

Tiger starter Kade Anderson pitched six innings, struck out 12 and allowed just one run. The loss was charged to Zac Cowan, who allowed two runs in just .1 innings in the seventh.

Trending News

LSU and Texas A&M play the second game of a doubleheader at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days