LSU baseball drops SEC series opener to Kentucky

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball dropped their first game of their series against Kentucky 7-4.

The Tigers allowed the Wildcats to take an early lead with a run in the first inning and three more in the second.

LSU responded in the third inning thanks to a 2 RBI single from Derek Curiel.

Tiger pitcher Casan Evans did not have his best night on the mound. He finished the night allowing four runs on four hits, six walks and three strikeouts in six innings of work.

A ground out and RBI double in the bottom of the ninth would score two more for LSU, but it wouldn't be enough to catch up to the Wildcats.

LSU will try to tie the series in game two on Saturday at 2 p.m.