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Deputies search for truck reportedly seen dragging dog along roadway

3 hours 12 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, May 01 2026 May 1, 2026 May 01, 2026 9:56 AM May 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FRANKLINTON — Deputies with the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck was seen dragging a dog on Thursday on Seven Mile Road. 

According to the sheriff's office, the truck was seen dragging the dog around 3:40 p.m. along Seven Mile Road headed north to La. 436. 

Deputies ask that the public be on the lookout for a silver Toyota Tacoma. 

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Anyone with information is urged to contact the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-839-3434. 

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