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Deputies search for truck reportedly seen dragging dog along roadway
FRANKLINTON — Deputies with the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck was seen dragging a dog on Thursday on Seven Mile Road.
According to the sheriff's office, the truck was seen dragging the dog around 3:40 p.m. along Seven Mile Road headed north to La. 436.
Deputies ask that the public be on the lookout for a silver Toyota Tacoma.
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Anyone with information is urged to contact the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-839-3434.
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