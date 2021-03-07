LSU baseball continues win streak with game two win over Tennessee

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers baseball team continued its winning streak Saturday, topping Tennessee 11-3 in game two of the series.

The Tigers have won seven straight games, with five consecutive SEC contests. LSU baseball improved to 35-16 overall and 16-10 in Southeaster Conference play.

The Tigers got started quickly in Tennessee, scoring six runs in the first inning. LSU head coach Paul Mainieri said his team is playing with confidence in the critical time of the season.

“We have a very good offensive team that takes an excellent approach at the plate, and that was certainly evident today,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “That first inning outburst was huge for us and set the tone for the game. Jared gave us a solid outing and worked into the sixth inning, which is exactly what we needed. Russell Reynolds continues to very effective out of the bullpen, so our pitching is set up nicely for the final game of the series.

The Tigers and Volunteers will return to the field in Knoxville Sunday to finish off the series. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m Central time.