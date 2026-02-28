60°
LSU baseball comes from behind to beat Dartmouth

2 hours 29 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, February 27 2026 Feb 27, 2026 February 27, 2026 10:53 PM February 27, 2026 in Sports
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - No. 2 LSU baseball is back in the win column after a come-from-behind win over Dartmouth Friday night.

The Tigers beat the Big Green 5-2 after trailing 2-0 heading into the fourth inning.

LSU took a 3-2 lead after Derek Curiel hit a 2-RBI double in the sixth inning. A few insurance runs from the bats of Mason Braun and Jake Brown would put the Tigers ahead 5-2.

LSU improves to 9-1 on the season. They will face Northeastern on Saturday at 2 p.m.

