33°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU baseball cancels Wednesday game against Nicholls due to weather; teams swap venues for later games

2 hours 28 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, February 19 2025 Feb 19, 2025 February 19, 2025 4:02 PM February 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball canceled their Wednesday night game against Nicholls due to weather hours before the first pitch was supposed to be thrown. 

The showdown was supposed to go down in Thibodaux at 6:30 p.m. 

LSU will host Nicholls at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 in Alex Box Stadium. The second game, which was originally scheduled to be played in Baton Rouge, will be played in Thibodaux on Tuesday, April 8.

LSU ticket holders will have to use their Game 23 ticket originally scheduled for April 8 to get into the game on Monday.  

Trending News

For information about the weather, see the latest Storm Station forecast here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days