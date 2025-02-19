LSU baseball cancels Wednesday game against Nicholls due to weather; teams swap venues for later games

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball canceled their Wednesday night game against Nicholls due to weather hours before the first pitch was supposed to be thrown.

The showdown was supposed to go down in Thibodaux at 6:30 p.m.

LSU will host Nicholls at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 in Alex Box Stadium. The second game, which was originally scheduled to be played in Baton Rouge, will be played in Thibodaux on Tuesday, April 8.

LSU ticket holders will have to use their Game 23 ticket originally scheduled for April 8 to get into the game on Monday.

For information about the weather, see the latest Storm Station forecast here.