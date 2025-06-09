LSU baseball blows open NCAA Super Regional, headed to College World Series

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers struck early and late in their Sunday Super Regional game against West Virginia to win a 12-5 in a game that was delayed three hours due to the threat of weather delays.

The Tigers poured in six runs in the seventh inning to take command of the game back from the Mountaineers who rallied with four runs in the middle innings.

LSU is a handful of outs away from advancing to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska next week.

Jake Brown collected his fourth RBI of the game in the seventh with a two-run homer to center.

Brown got the scoring started in the first when he hit a fielders choice that scored Derek Curiel on a fielders choice from third base after the freshman outfielder led off the first inning with a double.

In the second inning the Tigers loaded the bases and Steven Milam drove all three runners in with a double to right field.

Jake Brown followed and laced a RBI single to right to score Milam from second to make it a 5-0 game in the second inning

Both run producing hits were with two outs.

West Virginia rallied in the fourth inning with a pair of home runs the second a two run shot to right to cut the Tigers lead in half at 6-3.

The Tigers are the visiting team in game two of the Supers after starting the weekend series as the home team on Saturday.

The game was scheduled to begin at 5:06 p.m. CT, but inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area has forced the start time to be moved three hours even though there was no severe weather at the Box during the delay.