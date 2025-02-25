LSU baseball beats Nicholls 13-3 Monday night

BATON ROUGE - No. 3 LSU began its third week of the season with a 13-3 home win against the Nicholls Colonels on Monday night.

Former Catholic High star pitcher William Schmidt got the win in his first career start for the Tigers. Schmidt tossed 4.2 innings, allowing just two runs (one earned run) and struck out three. The freshman threw just 60 pitches and could be available again this weekend for the Tigers.

Steven Milam led LSU at the plate going 2-for-3 with a home run, single, and five RBIs. Jared Jones added two hits, which included his second home run of the season.

The Tigers were originally scheduled to play the Colonels in Thibodaux last Wednesday, but inclement weather postponed the matchup to Monday. The second game between the two schools, which was originally scheduled to be played in Baton Rouge, will now be played in Thibodaux on Tuesday, April 8.

LSU, now 7-1 this season, will play four more games this week. The Tigers hit the road and will face Dallas Baptist in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday before taking on Kansas State, Nebraska and Sam Houston this weekend in the Frisco College Baseball Classic in Texas.