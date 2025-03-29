LSU baseball beats Mississippi State, 2-1, to win series

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball won the series over Mississippi State with a 2-1 victory Friday night.

After a rain delay lasting more than two hours, the Tigers and the Bulldogs finally got going after 9 p.m.

LSU struck first with a solo home run by Ethan Frey in the second inning.

After Mississippi State tied the game 1-1 in the fourth inning, LSU responded in the bottom of the fifth when Luis Hernandez hit a solo homer to left field for a 2-1 lead.

LSU starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson threw for five innings and allowed five hits and one run. Eyanson struck out 12 of the 23 batters he faced.

LSU is set to be back in action with Mississippi State on Saturday at 2 p.m. for the series finale.

On Thursday, the Tigers stormed back from a 6-2 deficit with a five-run fifth inning en route to an 8-6 victory over the Bulldogs in the first game of the series.

A three-run blast by second baseman Daniel Dickinson and a two-run homer by shortstop Steven Milam highlighted the Tigers' comeback victory.