44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU baseball beats Maine 13-1 in season opener

1 hour 34 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, February 18 2022 Feb 18, 2022 February 18, 2022 9:23 PM February 18, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE- The Jay Johnson era has officially started for the LSU baseball program, as the Tigers beat Maine 13-1 in the season opener. 

Sophomore Blake Money gets the win for LSU, throwing 7 innings, and allowing 0 runs with 10 strikeouts. Four Tigers had two RBI's including Sophomore Tre Morgan who had 3 hits, 2 RBI's, and 2 runs scored in the leadoff position. 

After not scoring through the first 3 innings, LSU scored 1 or more runs in each of the next 5 innings. 

Trending News

The Tigers had a clean game with 12 hits, and only 1 error. They will be back in action tomorrow at 1:30 with Ma'khail Hillard starting tomorrow. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days