Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball advances to SEC Tournament semifinals after beating Texas A&M 4-3
HOOVER, Ala. - No. 3 seeded LSU took down No. 14 seed Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. The final score was 4-3. With the win, LSU has advanced to the semifinals.
LSU struck first with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. They'd add to that in the third inning when Ethan Frey hit a two-run home run for a 4-0 lead.
Texas A&M started to claw their way back by scoring two runs in the top of the fourth inning, but LSU was able to hold them off through the top of the ninth.
Starting pitcher Kade Anderson threw for 6 innings and allowed 4 hits, 3 runs, walked one and struck out 12 of the 22 batters he faced. He threw 84 pitches in the game.
Trending News
LSU will advance to face No. 7 seed Ole Miss in the semifinals. That game was moved up due to weather. First pitch is now set for 1:30 p.m. at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. It will be televised on the SEC Network.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
100 deadliest days of summer starts with Memorial Day weekend
-
White Castle clerk accused of depositing town money into personal account arrested
-
Tangipahoa prison escapee's criminal history shows multiple escapes from same jail, murder
-
Louisiana bids farewell to 105-year-old WWII veteran Gail 'Woody' Richardson
-
Memorial Day weekend ceremonies and events in the Baton Rouge area