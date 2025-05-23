LSU baseball advances to SEC Tournament semifinals after beating Texas A&M 4-3

HOOVER, Ala. - No. 3 seeded LSU took down No. 14 seed Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. The final score was 4-3. With the win, LSU has advanced to the semifinals.

LSU struck first with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. They'd add to that in the third inning when Ethan Frey hit a two-run home run for a 4-0 lead.

Texas A&M started to claw their way back by scoring two runs in the top of the fourth inning, but LSU was able to hold them off through the top of the ninth.

Starting pitcher Kade Anderson threw for 6 innings and allowed 4 hits, 3 runs, walked one and struck out 12 of the 22 batters he faced. He threw 84 pitches in the game.

LSU will advance to face No. 7 seed Ole Miss in the semifinals. That game was moved up due to weather. First pitch is now set for 1:30 p.m. at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. It will be televised on the SEC Network.