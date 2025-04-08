73°
LSU at mid-way point of 2025 spring football practice
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are back from spring break and heading towards their open practice as they start the back end of their spring practices on Tuesday morning.
The Tigers' offensive and defensive lines squared off in team drills for a significant portion of the practice, showcasing the coaching styles of Kyle Williams and Brad Davis.
LSU will hold a post-scrimmage autograph session with players and coaches, as well as a photo opportunity with head coach Brian Kelly, at what is now essentially an open practice on Saturday, April 12, in Tiger Stadium.
