LSU announces primetime ESPN kickoff for final home game against Oklahoma Sooners

59 minutes 12 seconds ago Monday, November 18 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — LSU's final home game against Oklahoma will be an evening game on ESPN, the university announced Monday.

LSU-Oklahoma will kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN in Death Valley on Nov. 30. 

After a trio of losses to SEC opponents, LSU plays Vanderbilt this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.



