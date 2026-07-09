Condemned property off Sherwood Forest still stands, frustrating neighbors

BATON ROUGE - Laz Wilson, a retired Baton Rouge police officer, reached out to 2 On Your Side, hoping to get some answers about a condemned property. The property is off Sherwood Forest Boulevard just south of I-12 in Baton Rouge, and it's been a nuisance since 2017.

"I have 311 requests dating back to 2018-2019," said Wilson.

Up until about four years ago, Wilson used to cut the grass in front of the house, but it became too much. She owns the rental property next door to the condemned house, along with several others. Wilson says she's trying to make a difference.

"I do fix up the houses and try to make the community look better," she said.

The one next door has really stumped her. The owners died in 2017, and the property began to decline soon after. There is no electricity, water, or any other utilities connected to the property. Even so, squatters moved in.

"And the smell is terrible on Louisiana summer days, you know how that goes," said Wilson.

The squatters have since left. Now, there's something else. Wilson says bees have moved into the house. They appear to have access to the home via the dryer vent.

"If the house were not here for the bees to be able to reside in, or squatters, it would be a whole lot better for everybody," said Wilson.

The backyard doesn't look any better. Wilson has been documenting the vegetation growth. A few years ago, she tried to purchase the property through the adjudication process, but was outbid.

"I'm just hoping it doesn't take the city another five years to actually come out and tear it down," said Wilson.

The city says this house is one of over 100 condemned properties on a list to be torn down. The demolition has not been scheduled yet.