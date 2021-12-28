LSU announces current Kansas City Chiefs coach Matt House as new defensive coordinator

Photo: USA Today

BATON ROUGE - Head football coach Brian Kelly announced current linebacker coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, Matt House, will be leading LSU's defense once his NFL season is complete.

Matt House, a coach with a Super Bowl championship on his resume, has been named the Tigers' defensive coordinator.

??https://t.co/cPa3HwS3oc pic.twitter.com/WGIdDN6NDB — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 29, 2021

“Matt checks every box we’re looking for in a defensive coordinator,” Kelly said in a statement. “He’s led elite SEC defenses, recruited and developed all-conference and All-American performers at multiple positions, and garnered ample experience in both the NFL and as a coordinator at multiple collegiate stops."

“It is an honor to join Coach Kelly’s staff at LSU," said House. “I firmly believe in Coach Kelly’s vision and look forward to getting to work. I am confident there are many exciting times ahead for the Tiger football family. Our staff will work tirelessly to develop our young men both on and off the field as we set a championship standard – We will develop genuine relationships with our players, our staff, and the wonderful people in the state of Louisiana!"

House has had some success as a defensive coordinator in the SEC before. He was at Kentucky in 2017 and 2018. In 2018 the Wildcats gave up the second fewest points in the SEC. House also served as the defensive coordinator at Pitt in 2013 and 2014.

While in Kansas City, House has coached during two Super Bowls, and won one in 2020.