LSU trails Ole Miss 17-13 at halftime

BATON ROUGE- LSU trails Ole Miss 17-13 after the first half. Both offenses woke up in the second quarter after a scoreless first frame.

Ole Miss put together a 65 yard drive midway through the first quarter, but the Tigers defense stepped up to force a field goal attempt which the Rebels missed.

The Tigers took over, but LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier had his pass tipped at the line and it was intercepted by Ole Miss.

LSU’s defense once again was called on and defensive end Bradyn Swinson answered the call with the 4th down stop to turn the Rebels over on downs.

First play of the second quarter, Ole Miss drilled a 49-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead after a 51-yard drive

On the Rebels next drive, running back Ulysses Bentley IV found a hole on 4th and 1 and rushed for a 50-yard touchdown to make it a two-possession game.

The Tigers responded quickly with a 75-yard drive as Nussmeier connected with multiple receivers and capped it off with a 12-yard touchdown strike to freshman tight end Trey’Dez Green.

The Rebels got those points back on the next drive. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart found wide receiver Tre Harris in the middle of the endzone and he brought in the contested catch to make the score 17-7 Ole Miss.

Similar to the Tigers’ first scoring drive, Nussmeier found a handful of different receivers but had to settle for a field goal as placekicker Damian Ramos drilled a 33-yard attempt.

With less than a minute to go in the half, LSU linebacker Whit Weeks forced a fumble and it was recovered by the Tigers. The LSU offense took over in Rebels’ territory allowing Ramos to kick a 45-field goal that cut into Ole Miss’ lead.

The second half between the Tigers and Rebels airs on WBRZ.