Latest Weather Blog
LSU and Southeastern softball square off for the Baton Rouge Regional
BATON ROUGE - It's time for NCAA Tournament for college softball. The No. 10 LSU Tigers are hosting the Baton Rouge Regional at Tiger Park this weekend featuring Nebraska, UConn and the Southeastern Lions.
LSU will start their post season play by facing Southeastern on Friday afternoon. This will be the second meeting between the two Louisiana teams this season. The Tigers and Lions faced off during opening weekend on Feb. 9 where LSU won 3-2.
Since then, LSU has a record of 41-14 on the season and a 12-12 record in the SEC. Southeastern has a 48-14 record with a 21-6 record in the Southland Conference. The Lions are also back-to-back Southland Conference champions.
The Baton Rouge Regional is a double elimination tournament. Nebraska and UConn are facing off in game one, and LSU and Southeastern are in game two.
The winners of the first two games will play in game two at noon on Saturday. The two losing teams will play in game four around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The winner of the Baton Rouge Regional will travel to play in the Knoxville Super Regional hosted by the Lady Volunteers of Tennessee.
