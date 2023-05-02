76°
LSU and Southeastern baseball game pulled from ESPN+ due to technical issues

HAMMOND - The LSU and Southeastern baseball game has been pulled from streaming on ESPN+ due to technical issues. 

Fans can listen to the game on 98.1 or online here. 

