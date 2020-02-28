LSU analyst DJ Mangas joins the Carolina Panthers

DJ Majors Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - Former LSU offensive analyst DJ Mangas is joining the Carolina Panthers as an offensive assistant.

Mangas will be working alongside his former teammate and former LSU passing game coordinator, Joe Brady, in this new role.

The Advocate reports that the Panthers hired Mangas after he completed one season in Baton Rouge, where he served on the support staff under offensive coordinator, Steve Ensminger and Brady.

After playing wide receiver at William & Mary from 2007 to 2011, Mangas graduated and began his coaching career there as a student assistant.

He spent the following two seasons as a quarterback coach at Hampden-Sydney College and a running backs coach at Georgetown.

Since losing several analysts, LSU coach Ed Orgeron has added four analysts to his coaching staff, including Samford offensive coordinator Russ Callaway, Youngstown State defensive coordinator Donald D'Alesio, former Tulane and Saints assistant Carter Sheridan and Cleveland Browns assistant Tyler Tettleton.