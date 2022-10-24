83°
LSU-Alabama game to kick off at night in Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - Coming off a big win against Ole Miss, the Tigers will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at night in Death Valley.
The SEC announced Monday that the game will kick off at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 in Tiger Stadium. The game will broadcast on ESPN.
LSU and Alabama will meet on Saturday Night in Death Valley— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 24, 2022
The Tigers leapt back into the AP top 25 poll after an upset win over Ole Miss this weekend, putting LSU at No. 18 in the latest rankings.
LSU, 6-2, has a bye this weekend before taking on the 7-1 Alabama team, which is currently ranked at No. 6.
