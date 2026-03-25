LSU Ag Center specialist gives tips, tricks for gardening as spring enters full bloom

BATON ROUGE - With spring now here and the weather continuing to warm up, gardening in the Capital region is in full swing!

From soil to plant placement and watering, it all helps make your thumb greener!

Abigail Whitam with 2une In spoke with Dr. Ed Bush with the LSU Ag Center on Wednesday for tips and tricks.