LSU adds more from the transfer portal Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - LSU and head coach Lane Kiffin are getting more aggressive with bringing talent to Baton Rouge by getting more commitments from the transfer portal Tuesday.

The Tigers picked up five new players via the portal and are expected to add more in the portal window.

Running back Rod Gainey is transferring from Charlotte where he recorded 260 yards and a touchdown in 2025.

Former Clemson defensive tackle Stephiylan Green is ditching the orange and white for purple and gold. Green recorded 18 tackles and 2.5 sacks this year.

Another piece to Blake Baker's defense will be Boise State safety, Ty Benefield. As one of the best safeties in the transfer portal, Benefield recorded 107 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 2 interceptions this past season.

The Tigers also rebuilding their wide receiver room, and added two new additions Tuesday.

Old Dominion transfer Tre Brown III committed to the Tigers. Brown caught 38 passes for 762 yards and four touchdowns in his lone season with the Monarchs.

Also, the No. 3 receiver in the portal, Jayce Brown, is headed to Baton Rouge. The Kansas State transfer had 41 receptions for 712 yards and five touchdowns this season.

The transfer portal will close on Jan. 16.