LSP: No grenades found in Lafayette Regional Airport after explosive scare

Photo: KLFY

LAFAYETTE - The Lafayette Regional Airport was under a lockdown Tuesday morning after an explosives scare involving hand grenades that were reportedly found inside the building.

According to KATC, State Police searched the area and found no explosives.

Airport Director Steven Picou sent the following statement to the news station:

“Law enforcement agencies are investigating a suspicious package that was detected during the TSA scanning process. As a precaution, an isolated section of the LFT terminal has been evacuated. At this time, flights have been delayed. Please monitor flight information from your airline for the most up to date schedule.”

Early reports said an arrest has been made and more people may be taken into custody.