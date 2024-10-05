LSP holds graduation ceremony for 55 new state troopers

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana State Police announced the graduation of 55 new state troopers Friday.

The graduation ceremony was held at Istrouma Baptist Church and hosted by the Louisiana State Police Training Academy.

The Cadet Class 104 graduates completed 24 weeks of training at the academy and will be deployed in several cities to complete a 10 to 14-week-long field training program.