74°
Latest Weather Blog
LSP holds graduation ceremony for 55 new state troopers
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana State Police announced the graduation of 55 new state troopers Friday.
The graduation ceremony was held at Istrouma Baptist Church and hosted by the Louisiana State Police Training Academy.
Trending News
The Cadet Class 104 graduates completed 24 weeks of training at the academy and will be deployed in several cities to complete a 10 to 14-week-long field training program.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dockworkers' union to suspend strike until Jan. 15 to allow time to...
-
Amazon hiring 250,000 seasonal workers
-
Four inducted into Manship Hall of Fame during Thursday ceremony
-
Pink pumpkin patch kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Baton Rouge...
-
Deputy accused of passing inmate boyfriend information about gang member