74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSP holds graduation ceremony for 55 new state troopers

1 hour 54 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, October 04 2024 Oct 4, 2024 October 04, 2024 10:12 PM October 04, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana State Police announced the graduation of 55 new state troopers Friday.

The graduation ceremony was held at Istrouma Baptist Church and hosted by the Louisiana State Police Training Academy.

Trending News

The Cadet Class 104 graduates completed 24 weeks of training at the academy and will be deployed in several cities to complete a 10 to 14-week-long field training program.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days