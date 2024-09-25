78°
LSP: Driver arrested for negligent homicide after crash kills DOTD employee in New Orleans

3 hours 28 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, September 24 2024 Sep 24, 2024 September 24, 2024 9:20 PM September 24, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

NEW ORLEANS - One person was arrested after a three-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a DOTD driver that was assisting another driver with a flat tire, Louisiana State Police said.

Police say Eric Anthony Jr., 23, of New Orleans was a DOTD Motor Assistance Patrol Operator. Anthony was assisting the driver of a vehicle with a flat tire on I-610 West from a fully marked emergency vehicle with emergency lights, an illuminated signboard on top of the vehicle, and traffic cones placed on the shoulder behind the disabled vehicle.

According to police, Oscar G. Perez-Moran, 26, of Arabi, traveled off the roadway onto the right shoulder, resulting in his vehicle striking Anthony. His vehicle also hit the disabled vehicle.

Anthony suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the disabled vehicle was uninjured, and Perez-Moran sustained minor injuries. He was booked for negligent homicide and other traffic-related charges.

