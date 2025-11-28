60°
Latest Weather Blog
LSP: 71-year-old Napoleonville man dies in hospital after crashing into house
NAPOLEONVILLE — A 71-year-old man died in a hospital Friday after crashing his car into a house in Napoleonville earlier this week, according to Louisiana State Police.
Lonnie Robinson was driving on Franklin Avenue near Philosopher Street on Wednesday, LSP said, when his car swerved off the road and hit a home. He was taken to a hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
Trending News
Police said it was not yet clear why Robinson ran off the road. He was not wearing a seatbelt, officers said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Supreme Court says Louisiana's TikTok lawsuit can go on after questions about...
-
2UNE IN: Local nonprofit rescue gets help from Raising Canes 'A Christmas...
-
Baldwin Police Department asking for assistance in identifying two people
-
Three dead, including juvenile, after crash in Central
-
President Donald Trump says West Virginia National Guard member has died from...
Sports Video
-
Southern, Grambling ROTC cadets run Bayou Classic game ball from Baton Rouge...
-
Southern, Grambling ROTC cadets run Bayou Classic game ball from Baton Rouge...
-
Southeastern and other Southland conference teams making an appearance in FCS playoffs
-
Southern and Grambling prepare for 52nd annual Bayou Classic
-
Zachary High football hosts family and alumni for Thanksgiving morning practice