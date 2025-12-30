LSP: 15-year-old passenger killed in single-vehicle tow truck crash in Norwood on La. Highway 19

NORWOOD - A 15-year-old is dead and another is injured after a crash on La. Highway 19, emergency officials told WBRZ.

Officials said the crash happened around 2:02 p.m., with a 15-year-old passenger dying and the driver being taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being ejected.

Louisiana State Police said it was a single-vehicle crash involving a tow truck. Troopers said the tow truck traveled off the right side of the roadway, re-entered the roadway, crossed both lanes of travel before entering the left side of the roadway and striking a tree.