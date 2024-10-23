LPSO: Two injured after altercation, stabbing at Walmart parking lot in Watson

WATSON - Two people were injured after an altercation took place at a Walmart parking lot Wednesday evening, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

LPSO says a 51-year-old and 25-year-old who knew each other were involved in a physical altercation in a Walmart parking lot. When police arrived, one was suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen while the other suffered a laceration to the head.

Both males are receiving medical care. No information on their status is available. Charges are forthcoming after detectives complete their investigation.