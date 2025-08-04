77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LPSO searching for domestic violence suspect near Acosta Lane on Sunday night

3 hours 18 minutes 58 seconds ago Sunday, August 03 2025 Aug 3, 2025 August 03, 2025 9:27 PM August 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - Livingston Parish deputies are searching along Highway 444 and Acosta Lane for a domestic violence suspect. 

The sheriff's office said deputies, K9s and drones are out in the area looking for 25-year-old Trevor Lockett. 

LPSO did not provide details about the alleged crime, but said Lockett drove away from deputies and then got out and started running in the area. 

Trending News

Anyone with information can call (225) 686-2241. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days