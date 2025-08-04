LPSO searching for domestic violence suspect near Acosta Lane on Sunday night

LIVINGSTON - Livingston Parish deputies are searching along Highway 444 and Acosta Lane for a domestic violence suspect.

The sheriff's office said deputies, K9s and drones are out in the area looking for 25-year-old Trevor Lockett.

LPSO did not provide details about the alleged crime, but said Lockett drove away from deputies and then got out and started running in the area.

Anyone with information can call (225) 686-2241.