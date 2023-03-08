Latest Weather Blog
Lower speed limit, crosswalks planned for busy street in Zachary
ZACHARY - Drivers who use Mt. Pleasant Boulevard regularly will soon have to slow their roll. The results from a traffic study suggest a lower speed limit and safety improvements for pedestrians.
According to a post by the City of Zachary, more than 10,000 vehicles drive along Mt. Pleasant Boulevard per day. Those numbers are even higher during the weekend when baseball tournaments are taking place at Zachary Youth Park.
“We figured it would be ideal to have a crosswalk there," Metro Councilman Brandon Noel said.
With the large number of pedestrians the park attracts, the City of Zachary in partnership with councilman Brandon Noel and East Baton Rouge Parish, will build a crosswalk on Mt. Pleasant Boulevard near the baseball field. A sidewalk will also be constructed along the north side of Mt. Pleasant between the intersection of Old Scenic Highway and the crosswalk.
Those improvements will be added with the goal of connecting the baseball field to nearby restaurants, a church and a daycare.
“With recognition of a new restaurant coming there, we knew there would obviously be a lot of foot traffic there going to that restaurant from the ballpark," Noel said.
Noel was not able to provide a timeline on when the project will start or end, but according to MOVEBR it is estimated to cost about $400,000.
