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Lovett Road partially closed due to gas leak, Central Police Department says

3 hours 33 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, March 24 2026 Mar 24, 2026 March 24, 2026 1:45 PM March 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL — Part of Lovett Road in Central is closed due to a gas leak, the Central Police Department said Tuesday afternoon.

Police closed the westbound lane of Lovett Road near Prairie Drive and said motorists should avoid the area.

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Central police did not say when they expect to reopen the roadway. 

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