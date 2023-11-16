66°
Love triangle likely fueled suspected arsonist accused of setting fire to multiple cars
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement made an arrest in a brazen act of arson after one victim told investigators she believed her boyfriend's "other girlfriend" was the culprit.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department says the crime was reported Nov. 6 after residents inside a home on Sara Parkway looked outside to see two of their cars burning in the yard. The department said flames also came dangerously close to reaching the home.
Investigators said they confirmed the tip from the victim after speaking to witnesses and gathering evidence from the scene, identifying Lakeicha Lathers as the suspect.
Lathers was booked into jail for aggravated arson.
