Louisiana Walmart worker praised on social media after quitting job over PA system

CARENCRO - A woman who filmed a now-viral rant where she criticized Walmart managers and quit her job using the store's PA system says she's overwhelmed by the support she's received in the span of a couple days.

Beth McGrath, who said she worked at Walmart in Carencro for nearly five years, first shared the video of her impassioned and sometimes profane tirade aimed at the store's management Tuesday. Since then, the video has accrued more than 100,000 views on Facebook and thousands of comments from people voicing their support.

"I'm tired of the constant gaslighting. This company treats their elderly associates like s***," McGrath said in the video.

McGrath goes on to accuse her store's manager of being a "pervert" and criticizes others over the treatment of her co-workers.

"Shame on y'all for treating your associates the way you do. I hope you don't speak to your families the way you speak to us."

She closed out the video by praising some of her fellow associates, exclaiming "Walmart doesn't deserve y'all."

McGrath has since made up a follow-up video where she thanked everyone who encouraged her on social media.

"Do not be afraid to speak your piece, even if it tears you down first. Thanks guys," said McGrath, holding back tears.