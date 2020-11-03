Louisiana voters line up at polling locations on Election Day 2020

BATON ROUGE - In Louisiana, where nearly one million voters have already cast their ballots, polls re-opened to Election Day voters on Tuesday, November 3 at 6 a.m and will remain open until 8 p.m.

WBRZ's Nadeen Abusada was on site at a polling location in East Baton Rouge Parish before 6 a.m. and early morning voters were already lined up, ready to cast their ballots.

We're live at Westminster Elementary where on this cold morning people are already staring line up to cast their ballots.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

I'm talking to the Louisiana Clerk of Court this morning, Doug Welbourn who's been the clerk since 1991. We're talking everything you need to know about the polls on the #ElectionDay .

They are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. masks are not required but recommended.

So, where exactly does a person go if they want to vote in Louisiana?

Well, voters are assigned to a specific voting precinct, which can be ascertained via the Secretary of State's website: click here for the website.

Once you enter your information, click 'My Election Day Voting Location.'

Voters must bring an ID with them, but if someone doesn't have an ID this doesn't mean they can't vote. They'll simply be asked to complete an affidavit to turn in to officials, and then they'll be able to cast their ballot.

The lines may be long, but the voting process is designed to take place quickly.

According to the Secretary of State's website, voters are asked to cast their vote within a 3-minute time limit unless they are receiving assistance or are using the audio voting keypad. In the latter case, they have 20 minutes to cast their vote.

After voting, the law requires that voters promptly leave the polling location.

WBRZ will provide Election Day coverage and results.

Results will also be available on the Secretary of State's Office website.

A list of all voting options that will appear on East Baton Rouge Parish ballots can be found below:

President

Joseph R. Biden, Kamala Harris, Democratic

Jo Jorgensen, Jeremy Cohen, Libertarian

Donald J. Trump, Michael Pence, Republican

Brian Carroll, Amar Patel, American Solidarity Party

Jade Simmons, Claudeliah Roze, Becoming One Nation

President Boddie,Eric Stoneham, C.U.P.

Don Blankenship, William Mohr, Constitution Party

Brock Pierce, Karla Ballard, Freedom and Prosperity

Tom Hoefling, Andy Prior, Life, Liberty, Constitution

Gloria La Riva, Sunil Freeman, Socialism and Liberation

Alyson Kennedy,Malcolm Jarrett, Socialist Workers Party

Kanye West, Michelle Tidball, The Birthday Party

Bill Hammons, Eric Bodenstab, Unity Party America

U.S. Senate

Beryl Billiot, No Party

John Paul Bourgeois, No Party

"Bill" Cassidy, GOP

Reno Jean Daret III, No Party

Derrick "Champ" Edwards, Dem

"Xan" John, Other

David Drew Knight, Dem

M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza, Ind

Jamar Montgomery, No Party

Dustin Murphy, GOP

Adrian Perkins, Dem

Antoine Pierce, Dem

Melinda Mary Price, Other

Aaron C. Sigler, Lib

Peter Wenstrup, Dem

Constitutional Amendments/Local Question

CA-1 Do you support an amendment declaring that, to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution?

CA-2 Do you support an amendment to permit the presence or production of oil or gas to be included in the methodology used to determine the fair market value of an oil or gas well for the purpose of property assessment?

CA-3 Do you support an amendment to allow for the use of the Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the Rainy Day Fund, for state costs associated with a disaster declared by the federal government?

CA-4 Do you support an amendment to limit the growth of the expenditure limit for the state general fund and dedicated funds and to remove the calculation of its growth factor from the Constitution?

CA-5 Do you support an amendment to authorize local governments to enter into cooperative endeavor ad valorem tax exemption agreements with new or expanding manufacturing establishments for payments in lieu of taxes?

CA-6 Do you support an amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption?

CA-7 Do you support an amendment to create the Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund to preserve the money that remains unclaimed by its owner or owners?

Local Question - Shall sports wagering activities and operations be permitted in your parish?

U. S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District

Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, Ind

Glenn Adrain Harris, Dem

Colby James, Ind

Cedric L. Richmond, Dem

David M. Schilling, GOP

Sheldon C. Vincent, Sr., GOP

U. S. Representative, 6th Congressional District

Garret Graves, GOP

Shannon Sloan, Lib

Richard "RPT" Torregano, No Party

Dartanyon "DAW" Williams, Dem

Judge, Court of Appeal, 1st Circuit, 2nd Dist., Subdist. 1, Div. A

Christopher Hester, GOP

Melanie Newkome Jones, Dem

Johanna R. Landreneau, GOP

District Judge, 19th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. D

Dele Adebamiji, Dem

William "Will" Jorden, Dem

District Judge, 19th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. K

Eboni Johnson-Rose, Dem

Quintillis K. Lawrence, Dem

Joel Porter, Dem

District Judge, 19th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. G

Richard Anderson, GOP

Christopher Dassau, Dem

District Judge, 19th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. M

Yvette Alexander, Dem

Tiffany Foxworth, Dem

Judge, Family Court, Election Section 3, Division D

Hunter Greene, GOP

"Kathy" Reznik Benoit, GOP

Mayor-President, Metro Council, City of Baton Rouge

Sharon Weston Broome, Dem

Steve Carter, GOP

"E Eric" Guirard, Ind

C. Denise Marcelle, Dem

Jordan Piazza, GOP

Frank Smith III, GOP

Matthew "Matt" Watson, GOP

Councilman, Metro District 1

"Bones" Addison, GOP

Eric Lewis, Dem

Brandon Noel, GOP

Councilman, Metro District 2

Chauna Banks, Dem

Vincent Jemison, Dem

Dina Johnson, Dem

Eugene Rico Williams III, Dem

Councilman, Metro District 4

Tenika James, Dem

Matthew McCoy, GOP

Aaron Moak, GOP

Lon Vicknair, GOP

Councilman, Metro District 5

Erika L. Green, Dem

Darryl Hurst, Dem

Councilman, Metro District 6

Dawn Chanet Collins, Dem

Cleve Dunn, Jr., Dem

Susan Kaufman, Ind

Reginald Pitcher, Dem

Corey Smith, Dem

Pamela Smith, Dem

Councilman, Metro District 7

Everett Baudean, Lib

Alfred Bell, Dem

Lamont Cole, Dem

Brandon Robertson, Dem

Jamie R. Robinson, Dem

Tyjuana Smith, Dem

Councilman, Metro District 8

Denise Amoroso, GOP

Wendell Piper, Dem

Councilman, Metro District 9

Dwight Hudson, GOP

"Jim" Mora, GOP

Councilman, Metro District 10

Quentin Anthony Anderson, Dem

Carolyn Coleman, Dem

Eugene Collins, Dem

Andrea Cosey, Dem

Markeda Cottonham, Dem

"Jay" Gaudet, Dem

Davante Lewis, Dem

Councilman, Metro District 11

Laura White "Laurie" Adams, GOP

Gordon "Trey" Bargas, GOP

Jonathan M. Snyder, GOP

Councilman, Metro District 12

Steve Myers, No Party

Tania Nyman, Dem

"Jen" Racca, GOP

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 3, District 2

J. Andrew Murrell, GOP

Steven Sanders, GOP

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 3, District 3

Dajuana LeDuff W. Moore, Ind

Larry Spencer, GOP

Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 2, District 3

Andrea D. Hamilton, Dem

Vereta Tanner Lee, Dem

Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 3, District 1

Gordon Hutchinson, GOP

James Salsbury, GOP

Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 3, District 2

Norman Browning, GOP

Carey Jenkins, GOP

Councilman, District 2, City of Zachary

"Beetle" Boudreaux Fisher, GOP

April Hawthorne, No Party

John LeBlanc, GOP

Fire Protection District No. 1, 9 Mills Renewa l - MC - 5 Yrs.

Brownsfield Fire Protection District No. 3, $32.00 Service Charge Renewal - MC - 10 Yrs.

Pride Fire Protection District No. 8, $32.00 Service Charge Renewal - MC - 10 Yrs.

Alsen/St. Irma Lee Fire Protection District No. 9, $32.00 Service Charge Renewal - MC - 10 Yrs.

Downtown Development District, 10 Mills Renewal - MC - 5 Yrs.



