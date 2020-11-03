55°
Louisiana voters line up at polling locations on Election Day 2020

Tuesday, November 03 2020
Source: The Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - In Louisiana, where nearly one million voters have already cast their ballots, polls re-opened to Election Day voters on Tuesday, November 3 at 6 a.m and will remain open until 8 p.m.

WBRZ's Nadeen Abusada was on site at a polling location in East Baton Rouge Parish before 6 a.m. and early morning voters were already lined up, ready to cast their ballots.

So, where exactly does a person go if they want to vote in Louisiana?

Well, voters are assigned to a specific voting precinct, which can be ascertained via the Secretary of State's website: click here for the website.

Once you enter your information, click 'My Election Day Voting Location.'

Voters must bring an ID with them, but if someone doesn't have an ID this doesn't mean they can't vote. They'll simply be asked to complete an affidavit to turn in to officials, and then they'll be able to cast their ballot. 

The lines may be long, but the voting process is designed to take place quickly.

According to the Secretary of State's website, voters are asked to cast their vote within a 3-minute time limit unless they are receiving assistance or are using the audio voting keypad. In the latter case, they have 20 minutes to cast their vote.

After voting, the law requires that voters promptly leave the polling location.

WBRZ will provide Election Day coverage and results.

Results will also be available on the Secretary of State's Office website.

A list of all voting options that will appear on East Baton Rouge Parish ballots can be found below:

President

  • Joseph R. Biden, Kamala Harris, Democratic
  • Jo Jorgensen, Jeremy Cohen, Libertarian
  • Donald J. Trump, Michael Pence, Republican
  • Brian Carroll, Amar Patel, American Solidarity Party
  • Jade Simmons, Claudeliah Roze, Becoming One Nation
  • President Boddie,Eric Stoneham, C.U.P.
  • Don Blankenship, William Mohr, Constitution Party
  • Brock Pierce, Karla Ballard, Freedom and Prosperity
  • Tom Hoefling, Andy Prior, Life, Liberty, Constitution
  • Gloria La Riva, Sunil Freeman, Socialism and Liberation
  • Alyson Kennedy,Malcolm Jarrett, Socialist Workers Party
  • Kanye West, Michelle Tidball, The Birthday Party
  • Bill Hammons, Eric Bodenstab, Unity Party America

U.S. Senate

  • Beryl Billiot, No Party
  • John Paul Bourgeois, No Party
  • "Bill" Cassidy, GOP
  • Reno Jean Daret III, No Party
  • Derrick "Champ" Edwards, Dem
  • "Xan" John, Other
  • David Drew Knight, Dem
  • M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza, Ind
  • Jamar Montgomery, No Party
  • Dustin Murphy, GOP
  • Adrian Perkins, Dem
  • Antoine Pierce, Dem
  • Melinda Mary Price, Other
  • Aaron C. Sigler, Lib
  • Peter Wenstrup, Dem

Constitutional Amendments/Local Question

  • CA-1 Do you support an amendment declaring that, to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution?
  • CA-2 Do you support an amendment to permit the presence or production of oil or gas to be included in the methodology used to determine the fair market value of an oil or gas well for the purpose of property assessment?
  • CA-3 Do you support an amendment to allow for the use of the Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the Rainy Day Fund, for state costs associated with a disaster declared by the federal government?
  • CA-4 Do you support an amendment to limit the growth of the expenditure limit for the state general fund and dedicated funds and to remove the calculation of its growth factor from the Constitution?
  • CA-5 Do you support an amendment to authorize local governments to enter into cooperative endeavor ad valorem tax exemption agreements with new or expanding manufacturing establishments for payments in lieu of taxes?
  • CA-6 Do you support an amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption?
  • CA-7 Do you support an amendment to create the Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund to preserve the money that remains unclaimed by its owner or owners?
  • Local Question - Shall sports wagering activities and operations be permitted in your parish?

U. S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District

  • Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, Ind
  • Glenn Adrain Harris, Dem
  • Colby James, Ind
  • Cedric L. Richmond, Dem
  • David M. Schilling, GOP
  • Sheldon C. Vincent, Sr., GOP

U. S. Representative, 6th Congressional District

  • Garret Graves, GOP
  • Shannon Sloan, Lib
  • Richard "RPT" Torregano, No Party
  • Dartanyon "DAW" Williams, Dem

Judge, Court of Appeal, 1st Circuit, 2nd Dist., Subdist. 1, Div. A

  • Christopher Hester, GOP
  • Melanie Newkome Jones, Dem
  • Johanna R. Landreneau, GOP

District Judge, 19th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. D

  • Dele Adebamiji, Dem
  • William "Will" Jorden, Dem

District Judge, 19th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. K

  • Eboni Johnson-Rose, Dem
  • Quintillis K. Lawrence, Dem
  • Joel Porter, Dem

District Judge, 19th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. G

  • Richard Anderson, GOP
  • Christopher Dassau, Dem

District Judge, 19th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. M

  • Yvette Alexander, Dem
  • Tiffany Foxworth, Dem

Judge, Family Court, Election Section 3, Division D

  • Hunter Greene, GOP
  • "Kathy" Reznik Benoit, GOP

Mayor-President, Metro Council, City of Baton Rouge

  • Sharon Weston Broome, Dem
  • Steve Carter, GOP
  • "E Eric" Guirard, Ind
  • C. Denise Marcelle, Dem
  • Jordan Piazza, GOP
  • Frank Smith III, GOP
  • Matthew "Matt" Watson, GOP

Councilman, Metro District 1

  • "Bones" Addison, GOP
  • Eric Lewis, Dem
  • Brandon Noel, GOP

Councilman, Metro District 2

  • Chauna Banks, Dem
  • Vincent Jemison, Dem
  • Dina Johnson, Dem
  • Eugene Rico Williams III, Dem

Councilman, Metro District 4

  • Tenika James, Dem
  • Matthew McCoy, GOP
  • Aaron Moak, GOP
  • Lon Vicknair, GOP

Councilman, Metro District 5

  • Erika L. Green, Dem
  • Darryl Hurst, Dem

Councilman, Metro District 6

  • Dawn Chanet Collins, Dem
  • Cleve Dunn, Jr., Dem
  • Susan Kaufman, Ind
  • Reginald Pitcher, Dem
  • Corey Smith, Dem
  • Pamela Smith, Dem

Councilman, Metro District 7

  • Everett Baudean, Lib
  • Alfred Bell, Dem
  • Lamont Cole, Dem
  • Brandon Robertson, Dem
  • Jamie R. Robinson, Dem
  • Tyjuana Smith, Dem

Councilman, Metro District 8

  • Denise Amoroso, GOP
  • Wendell Piper, Dem

Councilman, Metro District 9

  • Dwight Hudson, GOP
  • "Jim" Mora, GOP

Councilman, Metro District 10

  • Quentin Anthony Anderson, Dem
  • Carolyn Coleman, Dem
  • Eugene Collins, Dem
  • Andrea Cosey, Dem
  • Markeda Cottonham, Dem
  • "Jay" Gaudet, Dem
  • Davante Lewis, Dem

Councilman, Metro District 11

  • Laura White "Laurie" Adams, GOP
  • Gordon "Trey" Bargas, GOP
  • Jonathan M. Snyder, GOP

Councilman, Metro District 12

  • Steve Myers, No Party
  • Tania Nyman, Dem
  • "Jen" Racca, GOP

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 3, District 2

  • J. Andrew Murrell, GOP
  • Steven Sanders, GOP

Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 3, District 3

  • Dajuana LeDuff W. Moore, Ind
  • Larry Spencer, GOP

Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 2, District 3

  • Andrea D. Hamilton, Dem
  • Vereta Tanner Lee, Dem

Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 3, District 1

  • Gordon Hutchinson, GOP
  • James Salsbury, GOP

Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 3, District 2

  • Norman Browning, GOP
  • Carey Jenkins, GOP

Councilman, District 2, City of Zachary

  • "Beetle" Boudreaux Fisher, GOP
  • April Hawthorne, No Party
  • John LeBlanc, GOP

Fire Protection District No. 1, 9 Mills Renewal - MC - 5 Yrs.

Brownsfield Fire Protection District No. 3, $32.00 Service Charge Renewal - MC - 10 Yrs.

Pride Fire Protection District No. 8, $32.00 Service Charge Renewal - MC - 10 Yrs.

Alsen/St. Irma Lee Fire Protection District No. 9, $32.00 Service Charge Renewal - MC - 10 Yrs.

Downtown Development District, 10 Mills Renewal - MC - 5 Yrs.


 

