Louisiana voters line up at polling locations on Election Day 2020
BATON ROUGE - In Louisiana, where nearly one million voters have already cast their ballots, polls re-opened to Election Day voters on Tuesday, November 3 at 6 a.m and will remain open until 8 p.m.
WBRZ's Nadeen Abusada was on site at a polling location in East Baton Rouge Parish before 6 a.m. and early morning voters were already lined up, ready to cast their ballots.
We're live at Westminster Elementary where on this cold morning people are already staring line up to cast their ballots.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
I'm talking to the Louisiana Clerk of Court this morning, Doug Welbourn who's been the clerk since 1991.
They are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. masks are not required but recommended.
So, where exactly does a person go if they want to vote in Louisiana?
Well, voters are assigned to a specific voting precinct, which can be ascertained via the Secretary of State's website: click here for the website.
Once you enter your information, click 'My Election Day Voting Location.'
Voters must bring an ID with them, but if someone doesn't have an ID this doesn't mean they can't vote. They'll simply be asked to complete an affidavit to turn in to officials, and then they'll be able to cast their ballot.
The lines may be long, but the voting process is designed to take place quickly.
According to the Secretary of State's website, voters are asked to cast their vote within a 3-minute time limit unless they are receiving assistance or are using the audio voting keypad. In the latter case, they have 20 minutes to cast their vote.
After voting, the law requires that voters promptly leave the polling location.
Results will also be available on the Secretary of State's Office website.
A list of all voting options that will appear on East Baton Rouge Parish ballots can be found below:
President
- Joseph R. Biden, Kamala Harris, Democratic
- Jo Jorgensen, Jeremy Cohen, Libertarian
- Donald J. Trump, Michael Pence, Republican
- Brian Carroll, Amar Patel, American Solidarity Party
- Jade Simmons, Claudeliah Roze, Becoming One Nation
- President Boddie,Eric Stoneham, C.U.P.
- Don Blankenship, William Mohr, Constitution Party
- Brock Pierce, Karla Ballard, Freedom and Prosperity
- Tom Hoefling, Andy Prior, Life, Liberty, Constitution
- Gloria La Riva, Sunil Freeman, Socialism and Liberation
- Alyson Kennedy,Malcolm Jarrett, Socialist Workers Party
- Kanye West, Michelle Tidball, The Birthday Party
- Bill Hammons, Eric Bodenstab, Unity Party America
U.S. Senate
- Beryl Billiot, No Party
- John Paul Bourgeois, No Party
- "Bill" Cassidy, GOP
- Reno Jean Daret III, No Party
- Derrick "Champ" Edwards, Dem
- "Xan" John, Other
- David Drew Knight, Dem
- M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza, Ind
- Jamar Montgomery, No Party
- Dustin Murphy, GOP
- Adrian Perkins, Dem
- Antoine Pierce, Dem
- Melinda Mary Price, Other
- Aaron C. Sigler, Lib
- Peter Wenstrup, Dem
Constitutional Amendments/Local Question
- CA-1 Do you support an amendment declaring that, to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution?
- CA-2 Do you support an amendment to permit the presence or production of oil or gas to be included in the methodology used to determine the fair market value of an oil or gas well for the purpose of property assessment?
- CA-3 Do you support an amendment to allow for the use of the Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the Rainy Day Fund, for state costs associated with a disaster declared by the federal government?
- CA-4 Do you support an amendment to limit the growth of the expenditure limit for the state general fund and dedicated funds and to remove the calculation of its growth factor from the Constitution?
- CA-5 Do you support an amendment to authorize local governments to enter into cooperative endeavor ad valorem tax exemption agreements with new or expanding manufacturing establishments for payments in lieu of taxes?
- CA-6 Do you support an amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption?
- CA-7 Do you support an amendment to create the Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund to preserve the money that remains unclaimed by its owner or owners?
- Local Question - Shall sports wagering activities and operations be permitted in your parish?
U. S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District
- Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, Ind
- Glenn Adrain Harris, Dem
- Colby James, Ind
- Cedric L. Richmond, Dem
- David M. Schilling, GOP
- Sheldon C. Vincent, Sr., GOP
U. S. Representative, 6th Congressional District
- Garret Graves, GOP
- Shannon Sloan, Lib
- Richard "RPT" Torregano, No Party
- Dartanyon "DAW" Williams, Dem
Judge, Court of Appeal, 1st Circuit, 2nd Dist., Subdist. 1, Div. A
- Christopher Hester, GOP
- Melanie Newkome Jones, Dem
- Johanna R. Landreneau, GOP
District Judge, 19th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. D
- Dele Adebamiji, Dem
- William "Will" Jorden, Dem
District Judge, 19th Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. K
- Eboni Johnson-Rose, Dem
- Quintillis K. Lawrence, Dem
- Joel Porter, Dem
District Judge, 19th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. G
- Richard Anderson, GOP
- Christopher Dassau, Dem
District Judge, 19th Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. M
- Yvette Alexander, Dem
- Tiffany Foxworth, Dem
Judge, Family Court, Election Section 3, Division D
- Hunter Greene, GOP
- "Kathy" Reznik Benoit, GOP
Mayor-President, Metro Council, City of Baton Rouge
- Sharon Weston Broome, Dem
- Steve Carter, GOP
- "E Eric" Guirard, Ind
- C. Denise Marcelle, Dem
- Jordan Piazza, GOP
- Frank Smith III, GOP
- Matthew "Matt" Watson, GOP
Councilman, Metro District 1
- "Bones" Addison, GOP
- Eric Lewis, Dem
- Brandon Noel, GOP
Councilman, Metro District 2
- Chauna Banks, Dem
- Vincent Jemison, Dem
- Dina Johnson, Dem
- Eugene Rico Williams III, Dem
Councilman, Metro District 4
- Tenika James, Dem
- Matthew McCoy, GOP
- Aaron Moak, GOP
- Lon Vicknair, GOP
Councilman, Metro District 5
- Erika L. Green, Dem
- Darryl Hurst, Dem
Councilman, Metro District 6
- Dawn Chanet Collins, Dem
- Cleve Dunn, Jr., Dem
- Susan Kaufman, Ind
- Reginald Pitcher, Dem
- Corey Smith, Dem
- Pamela Smith, Dem
Councilman, Metro District 7
- Everett Baudean, Lib
- Alfred Bell, Dem
- Lamont Cole, Dem
- Brandon Robertson, Dem
- Jamie R. Robinson, Dem
- Tyjuana Smith, Dem
Councilman, Metro District 8
- Denise Amoroso, GOP
- Wendell Piper, Dem
Councilman, Metro District 9
- Dwight Hudson, GOP
- "Jim" Mora, GOP
Councilman, Metro District 10
- Quentin Anthony Anderson, Dem
- Carolyn Coleman, Dem
- Eugene Collins, Dem
- Andrea Cosey, Dem
- Markeda Cottonham, Dem
- "Jay" Gaudet, Dem
- Davante Lewis, Dem
Councilman, Metro District 11
- Laura White "Laurie" Adams, GOP
- Gordon "Trey" Bargas, GOP
- Jonathan M. Snyder, GOP
Councilman, Metro District 12
- Steve Myers, No Party
- Tania Nyman, Dem
- "Jen" Racca, GOP
Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 3, District 2
- J. Andrew Murrell, GOP
- Steven Sanders, GOP
Justice of the Peace, Justice of the Peace Ward 3, District 3
- Dajuana LeDuff W. Moore, Ind
- Larry Spencer, GOP
Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 2, District 3
- Andrea D. Hamilton, Dem
- Vereta Tanner Lee, Dem
Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 3, District 1
- Gordon Hutchinson, GOP
- James Salsbury, GOP
Constable, Justice of the Peace Ward 3, District 2
- Norman Browning, GOP
- Carey Jenkins, GOP
Councilman, District 2, City of Zachary
- "Beetle" Boudreaux Fisher, GOP
- April Hawthorne, No Party
- John LeBlanc, GOP
Fire Protection District No. 1, 9 Mills Renewal - MC - 5 Yrs.
Brownsfield Fire Protection District No. 3, $32.00 Service Charge Renewal - MC - 10 Yrs.
Pride Fire Protection District No. 8, $32.00 Service Charge Renewal - MC - 10 Yrs.
Alsen/St. Irma Lee Fire Protection District No. 9, $32.00 Service Charge Renewal - MC - 10 Yrs.
Downtown Development District, 10 Mills Renewal - MC - 5 Yrs.