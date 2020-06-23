Louisiana U.S. Attorneys, Department of Justice join in nearly $42 million in funding to combat illegal drug manufacturing and distribution

NEW ORLEANS- United States Attorneys joined the Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services to announce nearly $42 million in funding to state-level law enforcement agencies in combating illegal drug manufacturing.

The announcement came Tuesday, June 23, as U.S. Attorneys Peter G. Strasser, David C. Joseph, and Brandon J. Fremin teamed up with the COPS Office.

The millions in funding will go toward combating the illegal manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, and prescription opioids, according to the news release.

In the state of Louisiana, The Louisiana State Police Department will receive $2,998,794.00 in funding to support investigations into trafficking methamphetamine and opioids.

“With the allocation of this funding, the Louisiana State Police will have the necessary capital to develop strategies to investigate illicit activities related to the distribution of heroin, fentanyl, and carfentanil; the unlawful distribution of prescription opioids; and unlawful heroin and prescription opioid traffickers through statewide collaboration,” U.S. Attorney Strasser said. “The announcement of this COPS award highlights the commitment from the Department of Justice to ensure our state and local partners have the tools they need to enhance public safety and combat illicit drug use throughout our community.”

“The fight against opioid abuse is among our nation’s most pressing law enforcement and public health initiatives,” U.S. Attorney Joseph said. “This funding will help the Louisiana State Police continue their collaboration with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to disrupt and dismantle illegal opioid distribution networks throughout the state. This funding shows the Department’s commitment to address the opioid epidemic and improve public safety for Louisiana citizens.”