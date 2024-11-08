Louisiana Treasury adds nearly $9 million to Unclaimed Property Program fund that can be claimed

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Treasury's Unclaimed Property Program added $8.7 million in uncashed state income tax refunds from the Louisiana Department of Revenue that are available to be claimed now.

The Louisiana Unclaimed Property Program receives funds from the revenue department from uncashed state tax refunds each year. This year, the allocation consists of unclaimed refunds from 29,441 Louisiana taxpayers. These funds are now accessible to people who might have lost track of their tax refunds.

"This $8.7 million belongs to the people of Louisiana, and we are eager to assist them in rightfully claiming their money," Louisiana State Treasurer John Fleming said.

Fleming encourages all citizens of Louisiana to check if their state tax refund is among the unclaimed property.

