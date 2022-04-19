72°
Louisiana transit systems no longer requiring masks
Following a federal ruling Monday that voided the national mask mandate for airlines and other public transportation, Louisiana transportation is now lifting its mask requirements.
The Baton Rouge Metro Airport and the Louis Armstrong International Airport both announced Tuesday that masks would no longer be required indoors. However, both airlines advised that destination airports may still have a mask requirement and passengers should have a mask on hand at all times.
CATS, Uber and Lyft are also updating their COVID guidelines. As of April 19, passengers on any of these transit systems are no longer required to wear masks while riding.
Masks are also optional on Tiger Trails buses.
