Louisiana to remain under current Phase 2 restrictions until mid-February

BATON ROUGE - During a Tuesday (Jan. 12) morning news conference, Governor John Bel Edwards announced his decision to keep Louisiana under its current Phase 2 Modified Restrictions.

These COVID-related constraints will expire in 28 days, on February 10. At that time, the state's number of coronavirus cases and death count will be assessed to determine whether or not restrictions ought to be relaxed, upped, or continued.

During his Tuesday afternoon address, the Governor pointed to the state's alarmingly high number of COVID-related deaths and infection cases. As a way of reducing the spread of the debilitating disease, he urged Louisiana employers to have as many employees as possible work remotely and advised citizens to avoid in-person dining and gathering.

Edwards pointed to the dangerous situation Louisiana finds itself in, saying,

“What we are seeing is a huge spike in COVID cases and hospitalizations across the state, putting us in a dangerous position where we are seeing major stress on our health care systems. These continued mitigation measures are completely necessary, but they only work if people follow them. Informal social gatherings are the biggest culprit right now and people need to understand that you should not be spending time with those outside of your household unless it is absolutely necessary.”

“We also strongly recommend that any employer who can should have their employees work from home whenever possible," the Governor continued. "We are very fortunate to live in a time when we have the technology to do many things from the safety of our own home that wouldn’t have been possible just a few years ago. Let’s take advantage of that technology in order to slow the spread.

“These are the things we were doing at the start of the pandemic. But as things have gone on, people have gotten more lax. It’s time to buckle down with what we know works, and that’s wearing masks, social distancing, staying at home when you are ill and keeping to your own household.”

-Click here to read the Governor’s order.

-Click here to view the latest COVID numbers.

For quick reference, a breif overview of Louisiana’s current COVID-19 restrictions are below:

-All Louisianans are encouraged to avoid gatherings of individuals not part of their households.

-All businesses, private and public sectors, should have as many employees work from home as they can.

-All restaurants are limited to 50% of their indoor capacity. Restaurants should move as much dining outdoors as they can. Social distancing is required.

-For bars in parishes above 5% positivity, bars are closed to indoor sales and consumption but open for outdoor consumption at tables only and at 25% capacity, with a maximum of 50 people. Social distancing is required. Take-out and delivery will still be available.

-Retail businesses may open at 50% capacity, except for essential businesses, as defined by federal guidance from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

-Gyms may be open at 50% of their capacity.

-Places of worship will remain at a maximum of 75% of their capacity or the number of people who can physically distance with at least six feet between each immediate household, whichever is less.

-Barber and beauty shops, and nail salons may open at 50% of their capacity.

-Movie theaters may open at 50% of their capacity.

-Indoor gatherings at event/receptions centers are limited to 25% capacity or up to 75 individuals.

-Outdoor gatherings at event/reception centers are limited to 25% capacity or up to 150 individuals when strict physical distancing is not possible.

-All sporting events will be capped at 25% capacity.