Louisiana Tech beats no. 21 LSU 7-6 in 12 innings

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Tech sweeps the season series with LSU, beating the Tigers 7-6 in 12 innings at the Box. The Bulldogs got out to a 4-0 lead early with 3 runs in the first, and 1 in the 2nd.

The Tigers came back with a big 5th inning, started by a 2 RBI double by Tre Morgan. LSU took a 6-4 lead, but in the top of the 9th, the Tigers struggled to throw strikes walking 3 straight batters which allowed 2 runs to score. The Bulldogs would then score another run by a walk in the 12th inning.

In the Bottom of the 12th, the Tigers had two runners in scoring position but Louisiana Tech closed out the game, striking out Josh Stevenson, and Brayden Jobert to close out the game.

LSU missed a big opportunity in the with Dylan Crews on third bases, the Tigers tried a squeeze bunt to win the game, but that failed as Crews was caught stealing at home.

LSU now falls to 15-6 on the year and will travel to face no. 9 Florida in a weekend series starting Friday.