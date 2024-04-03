Louisiana Supreme Court says Brandon Williams cannot serve on civil service board and state panel

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal from the head of the Baton Rouge Fire and Police Civil Service Board, leaving in place a lower court ruling that said he could not be on the panel while also serving as a board member for the Louisiana Housing Commission.

The state's 1st Circuit Court of Appeal had ruled in January that, under Louisiana law, he could not hold those two government positions at the same time. Brandon Williams believed he could.

Without comment, justices on Wednesday unanimously upheld the 1st Circuit ruling.

Williams had argued that the state housing panel was not a state agency and that he could hold a board position with it while also serving on the Baton Rouge Fire and Police Civil Service Board.

Williams said the Housing Commission, though "owned by the state, was neither a state agency or considered part of any government subdivision."

The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council had questioned in 2022 whether Williams could serve on both panels, and Williams asked the 19th Judicial District court in Baton Rouge to settle the case. He won initially, but the 1st Circuit reversed that decision.

The 1st Circuit said a member of one board cannot be a member of another board, or even hold a public office or public employment, except in very limited circumstances, the court said. Exceptions are limited to notaries public, military or naval offices, "or that of a municipal fire or police department which is expressly required" to serve on a civil service board.

The police union argued against Williams' holding both spots. It complained Williams sided too often with then-Police Chief Murphy Paul. They also noted that Williams' own history of his own arrests made him unsuitable; Williams was arrested last year on contractor fraud, and has pleaded not guilty. He is a licensed contractor and has been disciplined for working with unlicensed contractors.