41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana Supreme Court rules state police has authority to clear out New Orleans homeless encampments

2 hours 48 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, January 10 2025 Jan 10, 2025 January 10, 2025 9:45 AM January 10, 2025 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo via WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - In a court decision passed down Friday, the state Supreme Court granted officials authority to clear out homeless encampments. 

According to WWL-TV, the court sided with state officials, saying clearing out the encampments was in the interest of public health and safety. 

The city initially said Governor Jeff Landry was overstepping his authority by ordering the sweeps and that the clearings interfered with the city's efforts to find the residents of the encampments permanent housing. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days