Louisiana Supreme Court rules state police has authority to clear out New Orleans homeless encampments

Photo via WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - In a court decision passed down Friday, the state Supreme Court granted officials authority to clear out homeless encampments.

According to WWL-TV, the court sided with state officials, saying clearing out the encampments was in the interest of public health and safety.

The city initially said Governor Jeff Landry was overstepping his authority by ordering the sweeps and that the clearings interfered with the city's efforts to find the residents of the encampments permanent housing.