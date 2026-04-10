Louisiana Supreme Court alerts residents to text message scam involving traffic tickets

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Supreme Court alerted residents to a text message scam involving traffic tickets on Friday.

According to the court, several individuals have received text messages from the "Louisiana Superior Court" claiming that they have an outstanding traffic ticket and must pay a fee or face repercussions.

The Louisiana Supreme Court said that it does not send out text messages or emails threatening prosecution for traffic or fee violations. The court also said that there is no court known as the "Louisiana Superior Court."

Anyone with questions should contact the Louisiana Supreme Court Clerk of Court's Office at 504-310-2300.

On Thursday, the attorney general's office warned of a similar text message scam involving state driving records.