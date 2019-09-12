83°
Louisiana student, 15, arrested on terrorizing charge
MOSS BLUFF, La. (AP) - Authorities say a 15-year-old Louisiana student has been arrested on a terrorizing charge after threatening to shoot up his school later this month.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday that the boy confirmed that he had made the threat in front of other students during class Tuesday.
The student attends Sam Houston High in Moss Bluff.
The news release did not say whether he remained in the parish Juvenile Detention Center on Thursday or anything about his motive.
