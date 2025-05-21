Louisiana State Representative arrested for DWI, child endangerment

MARRERO - Louisiana State Police arrested a state representative early Wednesday morning for first-offense driving while intoxicated and child endangerment.

Troopers said around 2:30 a.m., they responded to a single-vehicle crash near Ames Boulevard in Jefferson Parish. Rep. Kyle M. Green (D) of Marrero was arrested for DWI.

Green allegedly ran off the roadway on U.S. 90 westbound and hit a concrete barrier. Green and his three young children in the vehicle were uninjured, and his children were taken by a family member.

Green was taken into custody and troopers say he refused to provide a breath sample.

Kyle Green represents District 83, which includes the parts of Jefferson Parish around Bridge City, Westwego and Waggaman.