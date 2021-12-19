Louisiana State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH - State Police detectives are investigating an officer involved shooting within the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's office.

The initial investigation revealed shortly after 7:30 a.m., Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies encountered a Ford Mustang with a possible stolen license plate in front of a building in the 100 block of Charbonnet Road near Duson, LA. Two occupants were inside the vehicle. Deputies instructed the occupants to exit the vehicle. The passenger complied and was later detained.

The driver, a 41-year-old Jared DaVille, refused to comply and accelerated the vehicle towards a deputy. At least one deputy fired his service weapon in the direction of the vehicle. The driver fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle a short distance away from the initial scene in a field off of Charbonnet Road.

Deputies with the Lafayette Sheriff’s Office later located the driver in a home in Lafayette Parish. The suspect had sustained gunshot wounds. He was taken into custody and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Upon his release from the hospital, DaVille was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a warrant from State Police for aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer. He was also booked with additional charges from Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office for flight from an officer and possession of stolen things.

No other injuries were reported. This is an active investigation.