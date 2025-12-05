Louisiana State Police celebrates the graduation of Cadet Class 107

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police celebrated Cadet Class 107's graduation Friday morning with an official badge pinning ceremony at First Baptist Church.

Before receiving a Louisiana State Police badge, the new troopers had to complete a 24-week academy where cadets learned self-discipline, technical competence, empathy, physical well-being and emotional intelligence.

"The cadet-training program produces a technically competent, physically strong, and morally straight State Trooper fully prepared to transition to complete Field Training Officer and best serve the citizens of Louisiana," state police officials said.

Each trooper had their badge pinned by a person they personally selected to share this milestone with.

The event reflected the troopers' hard work and perseverance, and the unwavering support of their families and loved ones.