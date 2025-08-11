Louisiana shrimping season officially starts Monday, LDWF says

BATON ROUGE — Fall shrimping season officially started in Louisiana on Monday.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission set Monday as the first day of the 2025 fall inshore shrimp season based on information provided by biologists from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, as well as public comments.

From the Mississippi/Louisiana state line westward to the eastern shore of South Pass of the Mississippi River, shrimping started at 6 a.m. From the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island as delineated by the red Channel Buoy Line westward to the Louisiana/Texas state line, shrimping started at 6 a.m.

Shrimpers from the eastern shore of the South Pass of the Mississippi River westward to the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island, as delineated by the red Channel Buoy Line, can start at 6 p.m.

"LDWF biologists have monitored hydrological parameters and conducted trawl samples throughout the state's estuarine and nearshore waters to develop recommendations for the opening of the fall shrimp season. These results were used to calculate when white shrimp will reach marketable size," LDWF said.

LDWF reminded shrimpers that Federal Turtle Excluder Device regulations require skimmer net fishermen with vessels less than 40 feet in length to limit tow times. Maximum tow times are 55 minutes from April 1 to Oct. 31 and increase to 75 minutes from Nov. 1 to March 31.

The organization also said that the possession count on saltwater white shrimp for each cargo lot shall average no more than 100 per pound except during the time period from Oct. 15 through the third Monday in December.